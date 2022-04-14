Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SECYF shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SECYF opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

