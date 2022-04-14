Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SES. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total value of C$404,311.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 436,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,263,737.87. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total transaction of C$26,976.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$261,043.09. Insiders sold a total of 82,920 shares of company stock worth $431,357 in the last 90 days.

Shares of SES opened at C$5.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.48. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$3.73 and a 12 month high of C$6.58.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$327.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$318.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.4296225 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

