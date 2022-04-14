SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.33 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.610 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCWX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. SecureWorks has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $26.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.94.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SecureWorks news, CEO Wendy Thomas bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George B. Hanna purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,205 shares of company stock valued at $175,199 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in SecureWorks by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,622 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SecureWorks by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile (Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.