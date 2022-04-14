Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Receives $136.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCTBF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 145 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Securitas from SEK 120 to SEK 110 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Pareto Securities raised Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Securitas from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Securitas alerts:

OTCMKTS:SCTBF opened at $11.51 on Monday. Securitas has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $17.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.