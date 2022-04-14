Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn. “

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

SMFR stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sema4 has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sema4 will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $82,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $78,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,299 shares of company stock worth $187,935.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sema4 by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,322,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 653,025 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sema4 by 516.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 78,219 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sema4 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Sema4 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sema4 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

