SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of SemiLEDs stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13. The company has a market cap of $14.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 71.27%.
SemiLEDs Company Profile (Get Rating)
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SemiLEDs (LEDS)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.