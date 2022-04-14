SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of SemiLEDs stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13. The company has a market cap of $14.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 71.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEDS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in SemiLEDs in the third quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs during the third quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

