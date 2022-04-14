Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Analysts expect that Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) will report $3.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sempra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.32 billion and the highest is $3.47 billion. Sempra posted sales of $3.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra will report full year sales of $13.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.63 billion to $13.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.17 billion to $13.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sempra.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

In other Sempra news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 1.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,506,000 after buying an additional 20,319 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 146.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after buying an additional 164,159 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 8.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,285,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,089,000 after buying an additional 174,202 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,569,000 after buying an additional 338,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $170.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.89 and its 200 day moving average is $137.01. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $171.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 111.44%.

About Sempra (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sempra (SRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.