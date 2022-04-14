Shaftesbury’s (SHB) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 560 ($7.30) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.45) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 635 ($8.27).

Shares of Shaftesbury stock opened at GBX 595 ($7.75) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 591.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 610.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14. Shaftesbury has a 12-month low of GBX 528 ($6.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 668.50 ($8.71). The company has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

