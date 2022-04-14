Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Sharing Economy International has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 4.66, indicating that its stock price is 366% more volatile than the S&P 500.

10.0% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of CleanSpark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sharing Economy International and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International -1,636.88% N/A -81.44% CleanSpark -0.18% 3.40% 3.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sharing Economy International and CleanSpark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00

CleanSpark has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 294.87%. Given CleanSpark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sharing Economy International and CleanSpark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $240,000.00 156.21 -$3.89 million N/A N/A CleanSpark $49.44 million 8.50 -$21.81 million ($0.07) -144.69

Sharing Economy International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CleanSpark.

Summary

CleanSpark beats Sharing Economy International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharing Economy International (Get Rating)

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. Its platforms includes BuddiGo, a peer-to-peer resource sharing platform that allows users to outsource daily chores and mundane tasks. The company also operates rental stations that offer power bank for mobile charging on-demand and other items; provides advertising services; and develops virtual tours for the real estate, hospitality, and interior design industries. In addition, it engages in real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. Further, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops a mobile app, Autocap, which allows users to create an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app. Sharing Economy International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

About CleanSpark (Get Rating)

CleanSpark, Inc. provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets. This segment also offers microgrid energy modeling, energy market communications, and energy management solutions comprising mPulse and mVoult, which are control platforms that enables integration and optimization of multiple energy sources; Canvas, a middleware for grid operators and aggregators to administrate load shifting programs; Plaid, a middleware for controls and Internet-of-Things products companies to participate in load shifting programs; and mVSO, an energy modeling software for internal microgrid design, as well as owns gasification energy technologies for various applications, such as feedstock for the generation of di-methyl ether. In addition, it provides design, software development, and other technology-based consulting services; data center services, including rack space, power, and equipment; and various cloud services, such as virtual, virtual storage, and data backup services. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

