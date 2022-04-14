Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sharps Compliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Shares of SMED stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.85. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $93.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 552.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

