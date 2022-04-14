Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SJR opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0791 per share. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,459,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,293 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 613,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after acquiring an additional 97,875 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

SJR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

