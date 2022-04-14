Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $24.20 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.68 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $11,524,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,132,000 after buying an additional 263,142 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

