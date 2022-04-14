Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the forty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,135.47.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $834.00 target price on the stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHOP opened at $604.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $688.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,120.73. Shopify has a 12 month low of $510.02 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Shopify shares are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.