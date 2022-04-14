Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $840.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,136.80.

SHOP stock traded up $13.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $604.78. 2,878,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,633. Shopify has a 52-week low of $510.02 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $688.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1,120.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Shopify’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

