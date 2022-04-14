Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Future (LON:FUTR)

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FUTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,225 ($68.09) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.82) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,225.40 ($55.06).

Shares of FUTR stock opened at GBX 2,414 ($31.46) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,588.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,170.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73. Future has a 12 month low of GBX 2,125.82 ($27.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,968 ($51.71).

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 7,427 shares of Future stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,142 ($40.94) per share, with a total value of £233,356.34 ($304,086.97).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

