Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,450 ($31.93) to GBX 2,550 ($33.23) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of BRK opened at GBX 2,425 ($31.60) on Thursday. Brooks Macdonald Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,910 ($24.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,800 ($36.49). The firm has a market cap of £392.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,343.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,520.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

In related news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,210 ($28.80), for a total transaction of £26,254.80 ($34,212.67).

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

