Short Interest in 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) Rises By 163.1%

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, a growth of 163.1% from the March 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

4D pharma stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. 4D pharma has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $14.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 4D pharma stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of 4D pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

