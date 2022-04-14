Short Interest in AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Expands By 800.0%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.33. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $27.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.1187 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. AB Volvo (publ)’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on VLVLY shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 205 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

