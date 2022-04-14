Short Interest in AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Drops By 66.7%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AGLXY opened at $6.45 on Thursday. AGL Energy has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0603 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd.

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

