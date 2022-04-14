Short Interest in AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Decreases By 57.1%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 305,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,314,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AAGIY opened at $40.94 on Thursday. AIA Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AIA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

