Short Interest in Aiadvertising Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD) Grows By 292.3%

Aiadvertising Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, an increase of 292.3% from the March 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,668,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Aiadvertising stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. The company has a market cap of $19.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -3.14. Aiadvertising has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06.
