Short Interest in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Declines By 53.6%

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the March 15th total of 313,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 380,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26,745 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALRN shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.40.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Research analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

