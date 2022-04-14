Short Interest in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Declines By 53.6%

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the March 15th total of 313,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 380,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ALRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

ALRN opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.

Aileron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,067,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 264,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 39,056 shares during the period. KCK LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 82,584 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.