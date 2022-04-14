Short Interest in alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Decreases By 80.0%

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ALSRF opened at $22.00 on Thursday. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

