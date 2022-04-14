Short Interest in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Drops By 76.4%

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the March 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AHCHY opened at $26.87 on Thursday. Anhui Conch Cement has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88.

Get Anhui Conch Cement alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anhui Conch Cement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.