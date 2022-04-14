Short Interest in Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Decreases By 82.6%

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $112.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.46.
Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 26.35%.
About Armanino Foods of Distinction (Get Rating)
Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.
