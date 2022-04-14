Short Interest in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU) Decreases By 98.7%

Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:ARTEU opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. Artemis Strategic Investment has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.76.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000.
