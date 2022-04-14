Short Interest in Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Expands By 166.2%

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 712,600 shares, an increase of 166.2% from the March 15th total of 267,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,563.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Asahi Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

ASBRF opened at $35.42 on Thursday. Asahi Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.95.

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others segments. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including imported beers, non-alcohol beer taste beverages, wines, shochu and whiskey products, ready-to-drink beverages, happoshu products, and spirits.

