Short Interest in Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Declines By 83.5%

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the March 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.0 days.

OTCMKTS AMIVF opened at $11.56 on Thursday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28.

Separately, TD Securities began coverage on Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. is engaged in providing financing solutions in both the commercial and residential real estate sectors. It funds a variety of types of mortgages including term, construction and bridge financing. Its investment strategy is to invest in commercial and residential mortgages from borrowers whose financing needs are not being met by the larger financial institutions.

