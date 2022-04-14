Short Interest in Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Declines By 99.6%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the March 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AUGG opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Augusta Gold has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land.

