Short Interest in Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Decreases By 52.6%

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 898,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Basf has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36.

BASFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Basf from €72.00 ($78.26) to €62.00 ($67.39) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC upgraded Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Basf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf cut Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €68.00 ($73.91) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Basf from €62.00 ($67.39) to €64.00 ($69.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

