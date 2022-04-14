Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Decreases By 57.6%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 663,800 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the March 15th total of 1,566,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,659.5 days.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $83.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $116.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.10.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.