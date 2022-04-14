Short Interest in Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Expands By 203.6%

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, an increase of 203.6% from the March 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,618,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Bergio International stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Bergio International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Bergio International

Bergio International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. It offers a range of products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. The company provides a collection of charms, crosses, and other add-on pieces; fashion jewelry, such as necklaces, pendants, earrings, bracelets, and rings; couture line of products; and bridal line, which comprises wedding sets, engagement rings, and wedding bands for men and women, as well as handbags.

