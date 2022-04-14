Short Interest in Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Expands By 203.6%

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, an increase of 203.6% from the March 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,618,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Bergio International stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Bergio International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About Bergio International (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bergio International (BRGO)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bergio International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bergio International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.