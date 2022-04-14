Short Interest in BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Drops By 60.0%

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BIOYF stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35. BioSyent has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $7.93.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on BioSyent from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

