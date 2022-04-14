Short Interest in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Decreases By 95.6%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the March 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.81. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $35.51.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRRY. Barclays upped their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.17) to GBX 600 ($7.82) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised B&M European Value Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.46.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.