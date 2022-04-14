Short Interest in Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Grows By 286.6%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,200 shares, an increase of 286.6% from the March 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 254.6 days.

Shares of BORUF stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as travel agency services; and markets TV broadcast rights.

