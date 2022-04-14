Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Rises By 6,800.0%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 6,800.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CBDS opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. Cannabis Sativa has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.90.
About Cannabis Sativa (Get Rating)
