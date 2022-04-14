Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Rises By 6,800.0%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 6,800.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CBDS opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. Cannabis Sativa has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.90.

About Cannabis Sativa (Get Rating)

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through two segments, PrestoCorp and GKMP. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

