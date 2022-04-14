Short Interest in Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Declines By 54.1%

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 336,500 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the March 15th total of 732,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Carrefour from €20.10 ($21.85) to €19.70 ($21.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrefour from €20.50 ($22.28) to €22.00 ($23.91) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Carrefour from €17.00 ($18.48) to €18.80 ($20.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

CRRFY opened at $4.43 on Thursday. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

