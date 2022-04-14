Short Interest in Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Decreases By 68.2%

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the March 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CVAT opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Cavitation Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. The company offers Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

