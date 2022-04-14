Short Interest in Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Decreases By 68.2%

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the March 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CVAT opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Cavitation Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.
Cavitation Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cavitation Technologies (CVAT)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cavitation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavitation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.