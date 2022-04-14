Short Interest in Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Drops By 79.4%

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the March 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRPOF opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Ceapro has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.93.

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of active ingredients in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and The Cosmeceutical Industry. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

