Short Interest in Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Drops By 79.4%

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the March 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRPOF opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Ceapro has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.93.
About Ceapro (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ceapro (CRPOF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.