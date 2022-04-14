Short Interest in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Grows By 197.5%

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 197.5% from the March 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

CPAC stock opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.34. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $130.32 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

