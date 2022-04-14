Short Interest in Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Grows By 58,700.0%

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 58,700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,067,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Clean Energy Technologies stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Clean Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.12.

Get Clean Energy Technologies alerts:

About Clean Energy Technologies (Get Rating)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions focused on energy efficiency and renewable. It operates through three segments: Clean Energy HRS, CETY Europe, and Electronic Assembly. The company's principal product is the Clean Cycle, a generator that captures waste heat from various sources and turns it into electricity.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.