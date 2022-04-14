Short Interest in Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Grows By 58,700.0%

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 58,700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,067,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Clean Energy Technologies stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Clean Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.12.
About Clean Energy Technologies
