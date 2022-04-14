Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Decreases By 59.4%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 901,200 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the March 15th total of 2,220,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,012.0 days.
Shares of COCSF opened at $5.22 on Thursday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (Get Rating)
