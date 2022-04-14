Short Interest in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Declines By 53.4%

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the March 15th total of 146,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 420,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Context Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTX. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,028,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.
Context Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a selective potent antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as ovarian, uterine (endometrial), and breast cancers.
