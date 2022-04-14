Short Interest in Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Grows By 103.9%

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, a growth of 103.9% from the March 15th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 263.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CROMF. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

OTCMKTS:CROMF opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $15.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

