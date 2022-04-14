Short Interest in CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Expands By 129.9%

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, an increase of 129.9% from the March 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

CVHL opened at $0.02 on Thursday. CV has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

CV Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

