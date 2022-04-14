Short Interest in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Expands By 2,900.0%

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of EIC opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. Eagle Point Income has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $19.53.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Point Income during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Eagle Point Income by 166.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in Eagle Point Income by 5.9% during the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

