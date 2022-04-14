Short Interest in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Drops By 52.9%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the March 15th total of 7,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmmi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmmi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmmi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmmi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Farmmi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FAMI opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. Farmmi has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.10.

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

