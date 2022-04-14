Short Interest in Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Decreases By 55.6%

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,300 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 446,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

CBULF stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. Gratomic has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

About Gratomic

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of assets primarily in Canada and Namibia. The company holds a 63% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie, Karas region of southern Namibia; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that include eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

