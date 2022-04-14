Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Increases By 1,350.0%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 1,350.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBOOY opened at $34.50 on Thursday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $28.54 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.19.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers time and demand deposits; car, payroll, consumer, and corporate loans; mortgages; and debit and credit cards. It also provides medical, personal accident, and life insurance products; and retirement fund management services.

